After seven years and nearly 100 law enforcement calls, a problem house is finally demolished

On Monday an excavator began pulling down the vacant, boarded-up house sitting at 427 S. Ree St. in Pierre. By Wednesday the lot was completely leveled — a layer of fresh dirt the only sign a building was ever there.
The structure was condemned and demolished by the City of Pierre after a seven-year battle over its condition, which the city says was so poor it represented a health and safety risk.
It’s also been a frequent source for law enforcement calls. The Pierre Police Department has fielded 97 calls for service at that address in the past five years, according to police records.
“We have been working with the property owner since 2015. We fielded numerous complaints from the neighbors and the resolution is what happened this week,” City Engineer John Childs said Tuesday. “We worked on that, trying to resolve it, since 2015. The property owners just chose not to put the resources into the house to make it habitable.”
While the case history for 427 S. Ree St. is exceptionally long, it commonly takes many months or even years for a property in disrepair to reach the point of condemnation.
Childs estimates the city has condemned and demolished three buildings so far this year, and has seen a general increase in the past few years.
“If you look at the number of structures in town, it’s not real frequent,” he said. “We have probably run across it more in the past few years than the previous. It’s a matter of getting the process down and having the support of the commission to move forward with these.”
The process typically starts with a complaint, which the city then investigates, Childs said.
“We prefer that we’re given access to a building to inspect to see if there’s any validity to the accusation,” he said.
If the property owner doesn’t agree to a voluntary inspection, the city can get an inspection warrant.
“In those inspections we’re looking at structural issues, we’re looking at life-safety issues, we’re looking at electrical issues, we’re looking at plumbing, we’re looking to see if there’s an infestation or mold issue,” Childs said.
Topical experts are often brought in to assess something specific like a mold problem.
Once a problem is identified and validated, the city first seeks voluntary compliance. If that doesn’t work, it will formally issue code violations.
“We have striven hard to work with these owners to get them back but sometimes … the property owner chooses not to put any money into them or they’re too far gone for it to be feasible to repair them,” Childs said.
At that point, the owner may choose to simply tear down the building.
“We have had a couple of those where the property owner, as everyone is pointing out the deficiencies, they’ve gone ahead and actually asked for the contracted demolition and have paid for it themselves,” Childs said.
But if the problem represents a health or safety risk and still persists after multiple attempts to work with the property owner, the city can move forward with condemnation, Childs said. It requires rigorous documentation and the involvement of city attorneys.
That’s the process that has been underway at 427 S. Ree St. since 2015.
“That’s seven years that the property owners chose not to mitigate the issues that were in that structure,” Childs said. “That’s seven years that the neighbors delivered complaints to us with varying degrees.”
Of the 97 calls for law enforcement service at the address, 59 were marked resolved, meaning the responding officer was able to address the issue without an enforcement action, Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said in an email Wednesday.
Thirteen of the remaining ended in arrests, the most serious of which appeared to be an assault, he said. There were also 12 parking enforcement issues listed at the residence.
And seven were listed as code violations, Walz said.
“That one had structural (problems,) it had violations of international building maintenance code, it had electrical issues and plumbing issues,” Childs said.
The final straw came when the tenants who were living in the house called the city themselves to make a complaint. They allowed in inspectors, who found it to be uninhabitable.
The structure was condemned about a year ago, the tenants moved out and it sat vacant until it was demolished last week.
It will end up costing just under $7,000 for this house to be torn down. That bill will be sent to the property owner, but if they don’t pay it the city will cover the expense.
Of course that figure doesn’t include the years of work that went into getting to this point, Childs said.
“It does take a considerable amount of staff time. We always have to think about the adjacent owners and how it impacts them to have a devalued property sitting right next to theirs,” he said.
The Capital Journal spoke with three neighbors who said the house has been a point of neighborhood contention for years, and even contributed to some people moving away.
As Arlene Truax, who lives a few doors down, put it: “It’s just nice to finally see it gone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.