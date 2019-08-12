SDSU Extension will focus on production and marketing decisions at the August and September Ag Economic Dialogues.
“Given the planting and calving season issues of 2019, producers are dealing with fewer bushels and calves to market this fall,” said SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist Heather Gessner. “With that expected decrease in income, we will provide risk management, marketing, and budgeting information to aid the producer’s decision making for fall 2019, into spring 2020.”
The Dialogues are available at the Sioux Falls Regional Extension Center located at 2001 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls, S.D. or via online webinar. Attendees can join by either method.
“It would be great to have you in Sioux Falls, however, if you want to save time and fuel, register for the online version,” said Gessner.
Topics will include:
August 26th 2:30 -4:00 p.m. — Cattle market outlook and using Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) insurance, cover crop costs and prevent plant impacts.
September 16th 2:30-4:00 p.m. — Feed situation, cull cow costs and market considerations, winter wheat costs and price outlook.
Registration is required for each session. Attendees should visit extension.sdstate.edu/events to register free of cost.
