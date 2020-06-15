The Rapid City police officer who shot and killed a man May 13 was in a gun fight with the man, who shot twice toward the officer before being hit and falling to the ground, state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said Monday in releasing a summary of the shooting.
“(I)t is my conclusion that the use of lethal force and discharge of a duty weapon by the Rapid City Police officer was justified,” Ravnsborg said in a news release on Monday, June 15.
Ravnsborg did not identify the officer who shot the man.
According to the summary, police were following up on a tip of illegal drug activity at 1914 Pecan Lane in Rapid City, a gravel road with trailer homes. Officers from the department’s Street Crimes Unit were surveiling the home and saw three people leave the home in a white 2006 Chevy Impala with dealer plates. The police followed the car and at about 6:14 p.m., pulled it over for a headlight violation. The woman driving the car and a man in the front seat were quickly identified, but the man in the back seat, later found to be Anthony Angel, gave several names to the officers that didn’t check out.
Asked to get out of the car, Angel did, but would not let an officer check him for weapons. He became argumentative and backed away toward the ditch on South Dakota Highway 44.
Officers tried to calm him. The officer who shot him said Angel “was in a very excitable state.”
As an officer walked toward him, Angel pulled a handgun out of the front of his waistband.
An officer pulled his gun.
In what appeared to be simultaneous acts, the officer fired five times, hitting Angel with two rounds, one in the head and one that grazed his right leg. Angel fired a round into the windshield of the patrol car and round into the ground in front of the officers.
He fell backward to the ground.
Officers handcuffed Angel and gave him first aid. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died the next day.
An investigation into the shooting conducted by agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation used video from the officers’ body-worn cameras and patrol car cameras and civilian witnesses as well as police witnesses.
The 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun used by Angel was found to have been stolen April 14 from a vehicle in Rapid City. There were two spent shells from the gun near where Angel was standing.
There were five spent shells from the officer’s Glock 17 9mm handgun, consistent with where the officer was when firing.
The man in the front seat of the Impala told DCI agents “Angel pulled on police and police shot him.” He said he was not sure who fired first.
A woman driving by said she saw Angel pull a gun out of his waistband and fire at police. She said she saw smoke come from Angel’s gun.
Video/audio recordings from the officer’s body-worn cameras and from the vehicles showed the shooting.
Tests showed Angel had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system and that he was positive for COVID-19. He had a syringe loaded with meth in his pocket and a snort tube and other drug paraphernalia.
The local drug task force had continued surveillance on the home and later stopped a vehicle leaving the home and using a search warrant, found illegal drugs in the home.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances, a reasonable officer present at the scene utilized deadly force in a situation that was tens, uncertain, and building,” said the investigation’s summary report. “The RCPD officer observed what he knew was a deadly weapon directed at the officer and their partner. Angel used deadly force and was a clear and present danger to RCPD officers present at the scene. It is the conclusion of this report and the attorney general that the RCPD officer was justified in firing their weapon and using lethal force.”
An “officer-involved shooting,” is when a law enforcement officer fires at a person and hits them. It does not include officers being fired at and/or hit; or when officers fire at but don’t hit someone.
In the 19 years from 2001 through 2019, there were 50 officer-involved shootings investigated by the DCI, according to the attorney general’s office. That’s an average of 2.63 per year. But in the past five years — 2015-2019 — there have been 22 such cases, an average of 4.4 per year.
This Rapid City shooting is the second “officer-involved shooting” reported this year. In April, a police officer in Whitewood, north of Rapid City, reportedly shot and wounded a man who was acting erratically. The officer was found to have acted properly, the DCI investigation found.
