South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, driving west of Highmore on Saturday night, hit and killed a man walking along U.S. Highway 14, according to a state report released on Monday.
Ravnsborg, 44, told the Hyde County Sheriff's Office he was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus westbound on Highway 14 about a mile west of Highmore about 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, when he hit a deer, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the state Department of Public Safety.
But he had actually hit Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore, whose body wasn't discovered until Sunday morning, according to Mangan.
Highmore is 49 miles east-northeast of Pierre.
Ravnsborg was not injured.
“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night,” said Ravnsborg said Sunday in a news release. “I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue (to) do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”
Gov. Kristi Noem held a news conference in the Capitol in Pierre about 5:20 p.m., Sunday, and announced that Ravnsborg had been involved in a traffic crash that killed a person about 10:30 p.m., Saturday, just west of Highmore. But few other details about the crash were released Sunday.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information remains preliminary at this point.
The Highway Patrol is part of the state Department of Public Safety.
This is criminal.
