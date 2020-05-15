Officials with the Division of Criminal Investigation in the South Dakota attorney general’s office will do the routine investigation into the fatal shooting of a Rapid City man on Wednesday, May 13, by a police officer.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said the Rapid City Police Department asked the DCI to do an investigation, which is routine in such “officer-involved shootings.”
Anthony Angel, 30, was shot after a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m., Wednesday “which resulted in a confrontation causing” a police officer to fire a gun at Angel, who died Thursday in a hospital from the wounds, according to a news release Friday from Ravnsborg.
Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris in an online announcement said it was a routine traffic stop of a car with three people in it. The suspect later identified as Angel, got out and quickly began firing at the police officer, hitting the patrol car, Jegeris said.
The officer fired back, hitting Angel, whose name at that time wasn’t known to the officer, Jegeris said in a video posted on his department's Facebook page at the scene after the shooting.
“Clearly the suspect was intending to shoot a police officer,” Jegeris said. While hitting the police squad, Angel's rounds did not harm the officer.
Jegeris pointed out this is the week set to recognized law enforcement and on Friday he spoke to officers at the Peace Officers Memorial Day observance in Rapid City, remembering officers who have been killed while on duty.
An “officer-involved shooting,” is when a law enforcement officer fires at a person and hits them. It does not include officers being fired at and/or hit; or when officers fire at but don't hit someone.
In the 19 years from 2001 through 2019, there were 50 officer-involved shootings investigated by the DCI, according to figures in the 2019 crime report released early this year by Ravnsborg. That’s an average of 2.63 per year. But in the past five years — 2015-2019 — there have been 22 such cases, an average of 4.4 per year.
This Rapid City shooting apparently is the second this year. In April, a police officer in Whitewood, north of Rapid City, reportedly shot and wounded a man who was acting erratically.
