The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter -- a voluntary trade association of almost 250 contractors, suppliers and service firms who build the roads, bridges and water/wastewater infrastructure in South Dakota -- is proud to announce the winners of the 2019-2020 annual scholarship programs.
The 2019-2020 recipients are:
- Isaac Engebretson (Watertown), LATI - $5,500
- Tanner Grosz (Aberdeen), LATI - $500
- Grant Koerner (Harrisburg), MTI - $1,000
- Paul Lauck (Salem), STI - $1,500
- Maria Pazour (Highmore), LATI - $1,750
- Riley Olsen (Rapid City), SDSM&T - $1,250
- Mitchell Bohle (Kingsley, IA), NWICC - $1,000
- Taylor Crow (Sioux Falls), STI - $1,000
- Tate Nicolaus (Box Elder), NWCCD - $250
- Mitchell Gusso (Sioux Falls), SDSU - $1,000
- Garrett Larson (Woonsocket), SDSU - $1,750
- Faith Shoemaker (Webster), SDSU - $5,500
- Jamie Smith (Sioux Falls), SDSU - $1,250
- Tyler Kleinsasser (Huron), SDSM&T – $1,250
- Erin Severyn (Pierre), SDSU - $1,750
Winners must be enrolled in a two-year post-secondary school or college/university, majoring in a career field directly related to the construction industry. In addition, applicants must achieve an above average academic achievement and be committed to working in South Dakota following graduation.
AGC takes pride in our efforts to enhance workforce development and provide scholarships to help aid our members in finding the next generation of workers.
