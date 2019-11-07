The Agricultural Land Assessment Implementation and Oversight Advisory Task Force will hold its second meeting of the 2019 Interim on Friday, November 15.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. (CT) in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
Members will receive an update from the Department of Revenue and discuss and review draft legislation. There is also time reserved for public testimony. The meeting agenda can be viewed online.
The task force is chaired by Senator Gary Cammack (R-Union Center). Other committee members are vice chair Representative Lee Qualm (R-Platte); Senators Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton), and John Lake (R-Gettysburg); Representatives Kirk Chaffee (R-Whitewood), Oren Lesmeister (D-Parade), and Steven McCleerey (D-Sisseton). Public members include Trevor Cramer, Jason Frerichs, Kyle Helseth, James Peterson, Ryan Wieman, and Michael Wiese.
