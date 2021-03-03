As part of its March Planning Webinar series, the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will host the Diversity Tools and Salinity Discussion at 1 p.m. CST on March 17.
This free webinar is a discussion led by Kent Vlieger, Natural Resources Conservation Service’s South Dakota state soil health specialist.
The discussion is on the benefits of biodiversity, the economics of saline soils, and the tools and programs available to help producers manage soils with high salinity. With a dry spring predicted, this year could offer conditions favorable to planting saline areas in fields and pastures. Now is a good time to start planning for their management.
To learn more about this webinar, visit tinyurl.com/Mar17-salinity.
