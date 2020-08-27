The merging of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture with the Department of Environment & Natural Resources will form the new South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Hunter Roberts, the current Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, will oversee the new department. Beginning September 8, and until the merger is complete, Roberts will serve as interim Secretary of Agriculture while continuing to also lead the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
In July of last year, Roberts went from a policy adviser and deputy secretary for the Department of Labor & Regulations to heading the Dept. of Environment & Natural Resources. Roberts currently lives in Pierre. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Dakota and a juris doctorate of law from the University of South Dakota.
Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden is heading the Department of Agriculture through the transitional time period.
Roberts is an owner and operator of the Roberts Ranch in Stanley and Lyman counties. He has worked in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development as state energy director and as a policy advisor for Governor Dennis Daugaard working on agricultural policy and overseeing the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. Roberts’ grandfather, Clint Roberts, served as SD Secretary of Agriculture from 1979-80 during the first Janklow administration.
“I’ve worked in agriculture my entire life,” said Roberts. “South Dakotans know that farmers and ranchers are the best conservationists, and this department will promote our number one industry while we simultaneously protect our natural resources.”
