In the last few years, red sunflower seed weevils have been the most economically damaging insect pest in South Dakota.

Our observations from 2022 indicate that red sunflower seed weevils are still present in South Dakota and in very large populations. Since 2018, researchers in South Dakota and North Dakota have been evaluating the efficacy of insecticides that are commonly used for red sunflower seed weevil management.

