Moths

Army cutworm moths are noted for having tan and brown wings that have a light-colored circle — dot — that is present above a light-colored boomerang.

 Patrick Wagner / SDSU Extension

A black light trap at the SDSU West River Research Farm near Sturgis has started capturing army cutworm moths yet again. This indicates that the moths that migrated west this spring are returning to the South Dakota plains to lay eggs.

The primary concern with army cutworms this time of year is in newly planted winter wheat fields. The eggs can hatch in as quickly as a few days and the emerging caterpillars will feed on wheat seedlings until the first hard frost.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments