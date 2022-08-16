Dry conditions continue to present challenges for many producers in the area. As I have driven through Haakon, Jackson, Bennett, Pennington and Stanley counties in the last week, the impacts on crops and pasture are extremely varied.
There are areas where crops look good — corn is still green and sunflowers are flowering with large heads. But I didn’t have to drive very far to see the other extreme.
There are fields with grain sorghum or corn burning up, sunflowers are only a couple of feet tall with heads that are the size of my hand — essentially a failed grain crop.
With the dry conditions, I have received numerous calls inquiring about haying or grazing drought-stressed crops. There are important considerations and precautions that need to be taken.
For the sorghums (milo) and sudangrass (BMR), producers need to be concerned about nitrates, as well as prussic acid. For millet and corn, the primary concern is nitrates.
I have done the Nitrate Quick Test on multiple sorghum and sudangrass samples and the majority of these are positive for nitrates, but the quick test is a qualitative test, so we don’t know the exact nitrate levels. Therefore, if the sample is positive, I recommend sending it to a commercial lab for a quantitative nitrate analysis before haying or grazing. Samples have to be sent to a commercial lab for prussic acid analysis.
At this time, I have not tested millet or corn for the presence of nitrates, but history tells me that they will have elevated nitrates due to drought-stressed conditions, especially if nitrogen fertilizer has been applied.
A common question I get in regard to nitrates is whether or not the nitrate level will decrease in the bale. The answer is no. The nitrate level will not change once the plant has gone dormant or has been harvested.
The only situation where nitrates can decrease in a harvested forage is if it is put up for silage. The fermentation process can reduce the nitrate to ammonia, decreasing the total nitrates by 20-50 percent, but it will never remove all of the nitrates.
On the flip side, if prussic acid is a concern, it will dissipate after a killing frost and become safe for grazing.
Recent research is showing that prussic acid may not decrease in hay, as was once thought, so caution should be used when haying feeds that are high in prussic acid, as it could continue to be a concern when those bales are fed in the winter. Plants that are less than 24-inches tall are the most likely to contain elevated levels of prussic acid, with regrowth typically being the highest risk.
My take-home message is that there is no charge for SDSU Extension to do a Nitrate Quick Test, so take the time and find someone to do it. If it is positive, send the sample to a commercial lab to determine the nitrate level.
With the current fuel prices, it will be worth your while to spend a few dollars on testing, so that you aren’t wasting money on a feed that could have toxic levels of nitrates. It’s always better to err on the side of caution versus losing animals or causing abortions.
If you have a field that could be high in prussic acid, send a sample to the lab prior to grazing, just to be on the safe side.
