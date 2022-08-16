Dry conditions continue to present challenges for many producers in the area. As I have driven through Haakon, Jackson, Bennett, Pennington and Stanley counties in the last week, the impacts on crops and pasture are extremely varied.

There are areas where crops look good — corn is still green and sunflowers are flowering with large heads. But I didn’t have to drive very far to see the other extreme.

