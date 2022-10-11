Sheep and lamb

In mid-September, Custer County, Montana had a positive case of bluetongue in a sheep flock. Given their proximity and historically reported cases in west river deer populations, this virus is something to keep an eye out for.

Bluetongue is spread through biting midges, and the cooler weather in the fall makes prime conditions for these insects to be active, primarily around water sources. The bluetongue virus causes damage to capillaries which leads to swelling, hemorrhaging, and inflammation. Clinical signs include lethargy, nose and mouth ulcers, face swelling, a swollen and blue-colored tongue, lameness, and inflamed and discolored coronet band above the hoof.

