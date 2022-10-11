In mid-September, Custer County, Montana had a positive case of bluetongue in a sheep flock. Given their proximity and historically reported cases in west river deer populations, this virus is something to keep an eye out for.
Bluetongue is spread through biting midges, and the cooler weather in the fall makes prime conditions for these insects to be active, primarily around water sources. The bluetongue virus causes damage to capillaries which leads to swelling, hemorrhaging, and inflammation. Clinical signs include lethargy, nose and mouth ulcers, face swelling, a swollen and blue-colored tongue, lameness, and inflamed and discolored coronet band above the hoof.
There is no specific treatment for bluetongue aside from fostering the animal’s ability to eat and drink. However, implementing a vaccination regime has been proven effective if given in advance of exposure.
Additionally, you can utilize insecticides like permethrin tags to deter biting midges around watering and congregation locations as a prevention strategy.
If you suspect bluetongue in your flock, make sure to contact your veterinarian. The SDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab can test a blood sample for bluetongue virus and return results in one to five business days. If you have questions, you can also contact Jaelyn Whaley, sheep field specialist, at 605-364-1722 or at Jaelyn.Whaley@sdstate.edu.
Jaelyn Whaley is a sheep field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
