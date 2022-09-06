Bull

Managing bulls as a separate group after the breeding season brings benefits.

 SDSU Extension

Typical recommendations for the length of the breeding season are 60 days for mature cows and 45 days for yearling heifers. Often, producers don’t remove bulls from the cow or heifer herd at the end of a defined breeding season.

In this way, they avoid the labor and effort to gather the bulls and the need to manage bulls as a separate group after breeding. There are concerns with this approach.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments