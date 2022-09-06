Typical recommendations for the length of the breeding season are 60 days for mature cows and 45 days for yearling heifers. Often, producers don’t remove bulls from the cow or heifer herd at the end of a defined breeding season.
In this way, they avoid the labor and effort to gather the bulls and the need to manage bulls as a separate group after breeding. There are concerns with this approach.
It is dependent upon culling late-bred — bred after 60 days — cows as though they were open.
Another reason to remove bulls from the cows is to avoid problems they can get into. If neighboring cows are in an adjacent pasture, it may be difficult to keep idle bulls in, leading to extra effort to manage them and repair fences. Additionally, not everyone is fortunate to have neighbors with healthy herds and thus bulls can contract reproductive — e.g. trich — and other diseases and bring them back to the cow herd.
Separating the bulls at the end of a defined breeding season and isolating them from other cattle can greatly reduce these problems.
Once the breeding season is over, it will be important to determine the future of each bull.
Basically, there are three options — market cull bulls, maintain mature bulls and grow young bulls to maturity.
Culling older or undesirable bulls can be a smart option. It will eliminate the feeding and other costs of maintaining these bulls.
Early marketing of culls will be a desirable option. If these bulls are thin at the end of the breeding season, which is typical, a short feeding period to put weight and condition on them can add considerable value. Higher salvage value can be important in reducing overall bull depreciation costs.
Early marketing can further reduce bull ownership costs such as feed.
For mature bulls that you intend to keep, a maintenance ration should be adequate.
A person needs to be careful not to overfeed bulls. Being too fat will reduce fertility as well as being a waste of feed.
Management of these bulls is probably as simple as turning them out to pasture and watching body condition to determine when to provide supplemental feed this fall or winter. Bulls can be scored for body condition in the same manner as cows on the 9-point scale wherein a BCS of 1 is emaciated, extremely thin, and 9 is obese, extremely fat.
The ideal BCS during fall and winter would be 5, moderate.
Young bulls need a better ration that will allow them to resume growth to their mature size.
Again, overfeeding needs to be avoided as much as underfeeding to ensure that they don’t get too fat. Bulls should be on a forage-based ration, pasture or hay, with supplemental energy or protein to support an appropriate level of gain — probably 1.5 to 2 pounds per day — to reach mature weight.
Assistance with ration balancing can be provided by an Extension educator.
Beef producers need quality beef bulls that are capable of breeding cows and are physically able to seek out cows and heifers on pasture.
Management practices after breeding such as culling decisions, nutritional management of culls and breeding bulls and future bull selection decisions are important to the genetic capability of the cow herd and beef enterprise economics, particularly in relation to bull breeding costs.
Ken Olson is a beef specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.