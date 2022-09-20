Soil moisture

Participants were asked which pasture held the most soil moisture from March 5 to May 19. The results indicated that grazing management directly impacts soil moisture, and consequently, production.

 Hector Menendez / SDSU Extension

Can you affect the weather by what you do daily? Although climate change experts say yes, our daily actions are not immediately manifested on ranches.

Climate is considered, in the context of this article, an external force. Climate as an external force means that no matter what you do, you cannot change it. Another way of putting it is that the productivity of your operation is contingent upon weather.

Average soil moisture content

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments