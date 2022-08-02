Meat processing

A USDA provided image of meat processing.

 U.S. Department of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s bold commitment to creating a more resilient, diverse and equitable meat and poultry processing system is creating new opportunities for rancher-owned enterprises, worker-owned housing and other cooperative initiatives.

Earlier this year, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a commitment of $1 billion in loans, grants and other resources to expand and diversify the meat and poultry processing capacity in the United States. As a part of this commitment, USDA established a network of organizations to provide technical assistance to groups accessing those resources.

