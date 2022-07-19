Sheep

The SDSU Extension is accepting application for a sheep producer program for those older than 18 with 10 or less years of sheep production management experience.

Applications are now available for the SDSU Extension Emerging Sheep Producers Program. The program is designed for sheep producers who want to develop or improve a full- or part-time sheep operation and is an opportunity for participants to increase their knowledge of all aspects of the sheep industry and improve their skills needed to be successful shepherds.

Those eligible for the program must be older than 18 years of age with 10 years or less of management experience in sheep production. If not currently involved in sheep production, participants must show a strong desire to manage a sheep operation in the future.

