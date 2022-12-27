Pennycress

A field with pennycress, Thlaspi arvense, which can have toxic effects for livestock seeking it out during drought conditions.

Toxic plants negatively impact livestock by decreasing reproductive performance — breeding and calving rate — reducing weight gains, and causing animal health issues and death. Assessing and treating animals experiencing toxicity may increase operation costs through either veterinary intervention or death loss.

Drought conditions increase the chance that grazing livestock or animals may encounter and consume a toxic plant. Typically, animals avoid grazing toxic plants, but as the proportion of desirable biomass decreases, they will begin to select less desirable plants unless provided alternative feeds such as hay.

