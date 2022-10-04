The first fall frost often marks the end of the growing season. Most users define “frost” as 32 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. A hard freeze, or killing frost, may occur at lower temperatures, such as 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Many garden vegetables, flowers, row crops and other vegetation may not survive freezing temperatures. Other plants and trees will take it as a sign to slow down for the winter season.

With each new decade comes an update of our nation’s climate “normal,” an updated calculation of long-term averages for temperature and precipitation. In 2021, the most-recent climate normals were released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including frost dates for the fall and spring seasons.

