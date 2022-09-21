Wednesday morning, an enormous fruit truck pulled into the Runnings parking lot, laden with large, colorful fruit from Washington. On Sunday, the fruit truck will return at 4 p.m. with more Washington fruit — honeycrisp apples, peaches and pears.
Few companies are as explicitly named as the Fruit Truck, but it makes it easy to remember what they do.
“It’s just so people know what we’re about,” Erica Bochek, brand ambassador with the fruit truck, said. “We do have some nuts, but we pretty much just stick to fruit.”
Because Pierre pushes up against the northernmost latitudes where good fruit can be grown, the local selection of apples, peaches and nectarines is not always on par with other U.S. locations.
The fruit truck was created to fill in that gap. Although the family-owned business has a corporate office in Sioux Falls, the road is its true home. The father of its founder, Irina Kleinsasser, was a long-distance truck driver who made a habit of bringing fruits of unusual quality back to his family.
When Kleinsasser had her own family, she wanted to pass that along. What began in 2013 with a cherry truck snowballed into the business that exists today.
“A majority of our fruit is grown without chemicals and all that stuff,” Bochek explained. “We’re really thankful, because my family likes the produce, and many customers like the option to buy produce in bulk.”
This week, the company has prided itself on offering Pierre locals the same fruit-experience as those in Washington.
“Everything in the truck is freshly picked, packed and to our customers within a matter of days,” Bochek said. “Typically, with grocery stores, there’s a warehouse that it goes through, and it sits there. It’s just not as fresh when it reaches the customer. We cut out the middleman.”
Other than freshness, the quality of the fruits themselves are held in high regard by the company, which follows the founder’s vision of collecting only the best fruit by region. That means Georgia peaches, Washington cherries and others.
“Wherever it’s best, that’s where we bring it from,” Bochek said.
The company delivers to multiple states across the midwest and a few elsewhere, servicing more than a dozen.
On Wednesday, Glen Stanley identified himself as a fruit truck “volunteer/medium/helper,” as he loaded and unloaded large boxes of fruit between the truck and a collapsible table. He said the morning had offered “tremendous business.”
“Lots of great fruit. We meet a lot of really great people, that’s why I like doing this,” Stanley said.
He also dropped a tip for the future.
“Starting in February, you really want to be paying attention, because we bring fresh strawberries from Plant City, Florida, and they are to die for. They are awesome,” Stanley said. “You take a store-bought strawberry in January and bite into it, nothing happens. You take one from Plant City, you bite into it, juice is running down your arms — it’s awesome.”
