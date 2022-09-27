There are many insect pests that are cause for concern to gardeners across South Dakota. Squash vine borers — Melittia cucurbitae — are clearwing moths that belong to the family Sesiidae within the order Lepidoptera — moths and butterflies.

The larvae are considered serious pests of pumpkins, zucchini, squash and other winter squashes, and infestations can result in severely reduced productivity and plant health.

