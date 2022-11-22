Moldy grain
SDSU Extension

Wet conditions that hamper fall harvest can result in corn still remaining in fields into the spring. Removal of that crop from fields may be challenging in springtime weather, but important, as illustrated in our article, Standing Corn Considerations.

Getting corn harvested from such fields is just the first challenge, however. The quality of the harvested grain may severely limit its marketability and usefulness. Moldy grain is the main consideration. Moisture content is another.

Mold count levels, feeding concerns

Mold count levels and feeding concerns.

* Risks refer primarily to effects of mold per se without regard to possible mycotoxin content. Depressed digestibility, feed intakes, and performance may occur from a high mold content without mycotoxins present. Harmful mycotoxins may be present, even when there is little or no obvious mold content.

Cfu/gram Feeding risk, concern*
Under 500,000 Relatively low count.
500,000 to 1 million Relatively safe.
1-2 million Discount energy (x 0.95), feed with caution
2-3 million Closely observe animals and performance, discount energy (x 0.95).
3-5 million Dilute with other feeds, discount energy (x 0.95), observe closely.
More than 5 million Discontinue feeding.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments