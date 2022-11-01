Feeder calf sale numbers are ramping up across South Dakota. Fall brings many weaning and selling time decisions. These decisions include options to sell calves at weaning, wean them and hold them for 45 days, background until spring, or retain ownership until the calf reaches yearling or fed cattle weights.
Evaluate these decisions from a business perspective, given the current feed costs and feeder cattle market. Selling or feeding because that is ‘what we always do’ is not an economically sustainable situation.
Things to consider
Feed inventories and requirements are one of the first considerations. The SDSU Extension Forage Inventory and Demand Calculator can help determine how many tons of feed are needed to maintain the cattle herd.
Another consideration is the drought situation. Cattle-on-feed inventories show many lightweight calves going to feed. The supply and demand issue is something producers need to consider. The November Feeder Cattle futures contract for calves is steady, with upward tendencies, and remains throughout Spring 2023. At the time of this article, the March contract is trading near $180 per hundredweight, and the May contract is near $188 per hundredweight.
The October 17 Feeder Calf report listed 474-pound Medium-Large 1 Steers sold for an average price of $234.28 per hundredweight, calculating a $1,110 value per steer.
Once the feed availability evaluation and the feeder calf’s potential income are determined, the cost of gain needs to be calculated. The calculation of these costs further aids the decision-making process.
Determine your ration to make these decisions. Using actual cost-of-gain numbers is essential in the decision-making process. For illustration purposes, consider a ration that results in an average daily gain of 2 pounds on 500-pound steers, with a cost of gain of $0.90 per pound.
Examples
Feed until March, 500-pound steers with a cost of gain of $0.90 per pound.
Time equals 150 days
2 pounds per day gain equals 300 pounds
300 pounds times 90 cents equals $270 feed costs
$1,110 steer plus $270 feed equals $1,380 breakeven
800-pound steer times $182 per hundredweight equals $1,456 income
$1,456 income subtracting $1,380 inputs equals $76 profit
Feed Until May, 500-pound steers,with a cost of gain of $0.90 per pound.
Time equals 210 days
2 pounds per day gain equals 420 pounds
420 pounds times 90 cents equals $378 feed costs
$1,110 steer plus $420 feed equals $1,488 breakeven price
920-pound steer times $180 per hundredweight equals $1,656
$1,656 income subtracting $1,488 inputs equals $168 profit
Now the producers must evaluate the best return on investment.
Return on Investment
*Based on October average calf prices.
**Estimated amount based on current CME prices.
Animal
Expected calf value when sold
Production cost
November 500-pound steer
$1,110*
Cow cost apx. $600 to $700
March 800-pound steer
$1,456**
$1,380
May 920-pound steer
$1,656**
$1,488
Factors affecting the estimates and decisions include grain and forage prices, seasonal trends, and livestock market changes. Consider the following changes to our examples:
If the March Feeder Cattle price drops to $170 per hundredweight, the final price for the steer becomes $1,360.
If the cost of gain increases to $1.50 per pound, feeding until May increases the feed costs to $630 and the breakeven price to $1,720.
Price protection tools, like Put Options and Livestock Risk Protection insurance, can help producers protect themselves from declines in the feeder cattle market. Feed price protection can be accomplished by making the feed purchase, forward purchase contracts, or using Call Options for some grain products.
The bottom line is that the producer needs to evaluate their current situation. Then, given the price of calves, feed, and the futures market, producers can make economically sustainable decisions for their operations.
Author’s Note: The prices in this article are for demonstration purposes. They are not an expectation of what the producer will receive at the sale barn, nor an accurate reflection of the producer’s actual production costs. Further, these prices will change with the market and operation.
Heather Gessner is a livestock business management field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
