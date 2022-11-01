Cattle
Feeder calf sale numbers are ramping up across South Dakota. Fall brings many weaning and selling time decisions. These decisions include options to sell calves at weaning, wean them and hold them for 45 days, background until spring, or retain ownership until the calf reaches yearling or fed cattle weights.

Evaluate these decisions from a business perspective, given the current feed costs and feeder cattle market. Selling or feeding because that is ‘what we always do’ is not an economically sustainable situation.

Return on Investment

*Based on October average calf prices.

**Estimated amount based on current CME prices.

Animal Expected calf value when sold Production cost
November 500-pound steer $1,110* Cow cost apx. $600 to $700
March 800-pound steer $1,456** $1,380
May 920-pound steer $1,656** $1,488

