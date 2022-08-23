Calves
Robert Neilson

Weaning calves at an earlier-than-normal age — less than 180 days — is a proven strategy to reduce grass demands by 25 percent or more during drought conditions. The challenge with implementing this strategy is that someone, either the origin ranch or a feeder and backgrounder, needs to take on the challenge of managing 4- to 6-month-old calves.

Two primary issues need to be managed during the transition process — calf behavior and rumen environment.

