Dairy cows

High-stress triggers could lead to long-lasting impacts on dairy cows' performance and health.

 U.S. Department of Agriculture

Dairy cows are susceptible to stress-triggering factors that can have a lasting effect on performance and animal health. Stress can generally be defined as the physiological or behavioral adjustment an animal makes to deal with a stressor and maintain balance, or homeostasis.

Cattle count on this biological process that helps them survive. Stress affects every part of the body, so pregnancy and lactation may suffer negative effects.

