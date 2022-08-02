Dairy cows are susceptible to stress-triggering factors that can have a lasting effect on performance and animal health. Stress can generally be defined as the physiological or behavioral adjustment an animal makes to deal with a stressor and maintain balance, or homeostasis.
Cattle count on this biological process that helps them survive. Stress affects every part of the body, so pregnancy and lactation may suffer negative effects.
Stressors can be physical or social. For example, high temperature-humidity index, cold environment, animal-human relationship (handling, change in milking staff and other contact people) transportation, moving to a new pen (group changes), overstocking, herd hierarchy, poor cow comfort (flooring, and bedding).
The recent significant weather events in South Dakota caused stress in dairy cows, too. Calving — even more the difficult birth — and dry-off cause stress in the dairy cow. However, these events are a normal part of the lactation cycle.
Animal health impacts
The stress response is the same for all stressors — specific portions of the brain are stimulated, leading to the secretion of hormones. In the event of a stress response, glucocorticoids (primarily cortisol) and catecholamines (adrenaline and noradrenaline) act to alter carbohydrate and protein metabolism, growth, reproduction and immune function.
Upon the initiation of a stress response, a nutritionally demanding immune response may be stimulated. In cattle, cortisol has been associated with reduced rates of reproduction, suppressed milk production and suppression of the immune system causing greater disease susceptibility.
Short-term exposure to a stressor leads to a sharp increase in cortisol secretion. The long-term presence of a stressor causes chronic stress, which is often accompanied by reduced cortisol levels in the blood and/or reduced responsiveness of cells to cortisol, which may increase the risk of chronic inflammation.
In dairy cows, chronic systemic inflammation increases the risk of infectious and metabolic diseases (mastitis, metritis, and others), impaired reproduction and lower milk production.
Stress has a negative impact on reproductive outcomes. It is expected conception rates for stressed animals to be extremely low. Cattle may abort due to stress. The alteration of the immune system by stressors leads to inefficient feed utilization, due to the consumption of nutrients by the immune system.
Despite the increase in nutrients required by the immune system, activation of the immune system also leads to a decrease in feed intake, which further exacerbates the problem. Subsequently, reproductive efficiency and milk production are impaired.
Cortisol is continually released during a stress response and acts in the liver to synthesize more glucose. The pancreas then begins to release more insulin as it attempts to keep up with these changes in metabolism. This cycle caused by stress leads to insulin resistance and decreased glucose uptake by muscle and fat tissues. Therefore, reproductive efficiency and high levels of milk production both require optimum responsiveness of the cow’s cells to insulin.
Supplementation considerations
Stress conditions, such as trauma during a significant weather event, can induce chromium deficiency due to increased glucose metabolism, chromium mobilization from body stores and increased chromium loss in urine.
Chromium, a required trace mineral, has the unique ability to bind to insulin receptors and allow glucose into cells. Chromium supplementation minimizes the negative effects of the stress response by consistently decreasing serum cortisol during stressful periods for cattle and other species. Minimizing blood cortisol concentrations with chromium’s help is desirable to prevent the negative effects of cortisol on reproductive health and productivity.
The effects of chromium supplementation on production have been reported for the cases of heat-stressed cows, offering a potential protective management practice to lessen the effect of heat stress in dairy cattle.
In normal cows, supplementation with Chromium-Methionine during the periparturient period can improve feed intake and may increase milk yield. It is demonstrated that chromium supplementation overcomes the effects of stress stemming from animal shipping.
Little is known regarding chromium concentrations in practical feedstuffs, and even less is known regarding the bioavailability of chromium from common feedstuffs. The forms and dosages of chromium supplementation vary so much.
Chromium propionate is the only chromium source currently permitted for supplementation in cattle diets in the United States, which can be fed up to 0.50 milligrams per kilogram in a complete mixed ration.
Which stressors are your dairy cows experiencing? Their economic effects can be significant, so developing a strategy to manage stress can be profitable. Talk with your nutritionist about chromium supplementation for your cows during days of significant weather events and heat stress.
Patricia Villamediana is a dairy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.