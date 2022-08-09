Every year, as producers gear up to sell lambs, the age-old question is “What is the market going to do?”
Coming off a year of record prices across all classifications of sheep, the current drop in prices has been a bit discouraging. But, who’s to say what the lamb market will look like in six months. Using historical pricing data, we can observe seasonal price fluctuations that may make holding onto lambs a little longer a more profitable option.
The cheapest feed source is pasture which also promotes slower growth to extend lambs to a more ideal market. Therefore, if we can capitalize on a low-cost, low-growth feedstuff, once those lambs are sold and enter the feedlot, compensatory gain will boost those lambs to finish quickly without being excessively fat.
Historically, lamb prices drop in the summer as the supply of feeder lambs being sold into the commodity market increases. With the greatest demand for current lambs in the spring and continued slaughter throughout the summer, feeders are tasked with extending lambs on a high-concentrate ration.
However, as a producer, you can capitalize on these price fluctuations and retain lambs on relatively low-cost pasture and prevent excessively fat lambs from entering the supply chain.
In South Dakota, the cost of running sheep on rangeland is approximately $0.30 per head per day. With greater harvested feed costs, grazing lambs on range can be a cost-effective way to extend them to higher market seasons.
However, it does require some additional protein supplementation.
As we increase the rate of gain, a greater percentage of the diet needs to be protein. Declining rangeland quality often coincides with weaning which makes meeting requirements a challenge but promotes slower growth rates — 0.2 to 0.4 pounds per day. Dormant forages are usually deficient in crude protein — 4-8 percent — which is a critical nutrient for lamb growth and rumen development.
Requirements can be met by supplementing with at least 0.5 to 0.75 pounds of a high-quality — 18-20 percent CP — protein source, i.e., distillers grains, alfalfa, pellets, etc. Of course, this option is only viable if you still have pasture available without overgrazing.
Now, let’s connect all the dots.
If you typically market your feeder lambs at 60 pounds in August with a 5-year average — 2017-2022 — price of around $2.25 per pound, those lambs are worth approximately $135 per head. If you retain ownership of your lambs until November — 60 days — on pasture, supplementing 0.5 pound of DDG’s per day, the cost per head, per day is approximately $0.36.
This brings the total per head feed cost to $22.60. At a rate of gain at 0.4 pound per day, those lambs in November weigh 84 pounds valued at $172 per head. Less the feed cost, that’s an additional $15.40 per head you earn. Assuming the additional risk involved, even with a 5 percent death loss, you still come out ahead in terms of overall revenue.
To help mitigate disease risk, you also may consider CD+T — about $0.40 per dose — prior to switching diets, deworming — about $0.20 to $0.40 per dose — and vaccinating lambs for respiratory diseases such as Manheimia haemolytica and Pasturella multocida — about $0.80 per dose.
Even with prices taking a hit in recent weeks, historically, prices should rise for feeder lambs as slaughter numbers rise again and better drought outlooks should support lower feed costs.
Jaelyn Quintana is a sheep field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
