Colorado potato beetle

Colorado potato beetles are active in South Dakota and can be a problem for crops in the nightshade family, including potatoes.

 Patrick Wagner

Colorado potato beetles are currently active in South Dakota. These beetles are a major pest to potatoes and other members of the nightshade family, including tomatoes, peppers and eggplants. Colorado potato beetles feed on the leaves and can cause severe defoliation of infested plants. In the absence of garden hosts, they will feed on weeds such as buffalo-bur and ground cherry.

Colorado potato beetles overwinter as adults, emerging in the spring to feed on newly sprouted plants. In South Dakota, there can be one to two generations of Colorado potato beetles per year. They are most prevalent by midsummer when both larvae and adults will be present. Larvae and adults feed on the leaves of host plants. However, the later-stage larvae are responsible for approximately 75 percent of plant defoliation.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments