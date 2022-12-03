The equipment manufacturing industry is constantly in a state of flux. Keeping up to date with modern technology is enough change on its own. Farming equipment especially is becoming increasingly harder to come by, something the farming community is feels.
Wes Chambers, Senior Vice President at Farm Credit Services of America, was not very optimistic about the farming equipment needed to be productive. He gave a lecture the first day of the conference titled “The Agricultural Outlook: Opportunities and Headwinds in 2023 & Beyond.” While covering a number of issues, he took the time to touch on the farming equipment industry.
Chambers explained that the producer price index for farm equipment is very high and there are a lot of contributing factors. A lack of supply, increased demand, on top of the fact that producers have cash and property all add to the troubling outlook.
“I don’t know how you all are gonna reconcile that,” Chambers said.
He suggested that producers look at their operations and create a capital replacement plan. That simply means planning out when one has to replace any given piece of equipment.
“This is real. This is really real,” he said.
This lines up with what is being seen at a national level. The Association of Equipment Managers regularly surveys more than 20,000 members regarding their thoughts on various economic trends and how they are affecting their efforts to do business, both within the United States and abroad.
“The agriculture industry is in a growth cycle that is seemingly slowing down, with supply chains being the primary issue,” according to a Nov. 17 AEM release.
“While we are seeing overall sales down 14% for the year, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Really the bulk of the decline comes from the under 40 hp market which had unprecedent growth in 2021. So, we’re comparing it against record-high numbers,” Curt Blades, Senior Vice President, Industry Sectors & Product Leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers said via email. “The other side of the story is tractors over 100 hp, so traditional farm tractors are up 14 percent for the year. In addition, combine sale are also up 16 percent for the year or roughly 1,000 units.”
“There are two factors that we’re keeping an eye on for the industry, including supply chain challenges and farm income,” Blades said. “Supply chain challenges are very real and inventory numbers are tight and there is strong demand to meet those. Net farm income for 2022 is projected to be quite nice. While 2023 is projected to be a bit soft, we need to remember, Ag is very important as people need to eat.”
Jeff Swartz, store manager at Grossenburg Implement, sees price increases up 14 percent on some items.
“The end consumer ends up paying for that,” Swartz said.
He unfortunately has to be the bearer of bad news for some producers looking for a specific part.
“We’ve had guys that waited a couple of years to get an air seeder in,” Swartz said. “There’s a lot of people wanting to buy stuff but we just can’t get it.”
Terry Hand farms in Hayes and sees first hand the rough road ahead.
“Getting exactly what you want is pretty hard and then if you want any new equipment the wait is a long time,” Hand said.
Even used equipment is in such high demand that prices are getting out of hand.
“A lot of farmers have updated their equipment in the last two years, so actually the demand might be dropping off for some of the new stuff,” he said.
Once that updated equipment begins to deteriorate, there is only so much gasket maker and duct tape can do. While aftermarket companies that have filled in the supply “it only lasts for so long.”
From the financial, the retail and the producer perspective, adaptation will be key.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.