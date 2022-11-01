Boxelder bug

Keeping homes clutter free and refraining from having doors and windows open could prevent pests like the boxelder bug and others from migrating indoors as temperatures cool outdoors.

Fall is the time of year when many insects and other arthropods search for places to overwinter. Unfortunately, this means it is also the time when we must work to prevent the unwanted critters from taking over our homes.

Common offenders include lady beetles, boxelder bugs, western conifer seed bugs, spiders, flies and millipedes. These arthropods are considered to be occasional pests, even though most are harmless or even beneficial.

