Fall is the time of year when many insects and other arthropods search for places to overwinter. Unfortunately, this means it is also the time when we must work to prevent the unwanted critters from taking over our homes.
Common offenders include lady beetles, boxelder bugs, western conifer seed bugs, spiders, flies and millipedes. These arthropods are considered to be occasional pests, even though most are harmless or even beneficial.
By now, these temporary pests would have typically stopped or at least slowed down due to cooler weather and frosty nights. However, the warm temperatures this past month have provided an extended period for them to actively search for ways to get indoors.
The main strategies for indoor management include household sanitation and maintenance.
Invading arthropods are looking for anywhere they can hide. To eliminate the number of hiding places, be sure to reduce clutter around the house, take out the trash regularly, clean out drains, and vacuum the floors. Make sure everything is sealed up well by caulking around any gaps in door or window frames, pipes leading out of the house, and any other places where arthropods may find a way inside.
Fall is a time known for having great “sleeping weather,” and folks often like to save on their electric bills by leaving windows open instead of running the fans, air conditioning, etc. The only problem with this is that pests can easily gain entry into your home through these openings.
It is better to try and keep doors and windows closed as much as possible to prevent arthropods from easily getting inside. If you do choose to keep windows open, make sure they have screens and that the screens are in good condition. Repair any holes or scratches in the screens as these are primary points of entry for many pests.
For outdoor management, try to clean up around the property surrounding your house.
In the fall, leaf litter and other debris tends to collect in gutters and around the sides of houses. This buildup must be removed as it provides shelter for many potential pests. Cut back any overgrown shrubs or trees near the house because these are good places for arthropods to gather before winter.
Firewood piles are another preferred place for many critters to hide. Avoid stacking firewood or other such objects up against your house. It is recommended to keep firewood piles at least several feet away from the house and in an elevated location if possible.
Insecticide perimeter sprays can be used as a last resort if none of the previously listed tactics are effective. These special formulations are designed to be applied around the external foundation of homes and around doors and window frames. Some products are labeled for indoor use as well and can be sprayed around baseboards and in those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices.
Most perimeter sprays have a residual of around 30 days, so reapplication may be necessary. When using any insecticide product, always remember to read and follow the label instructions to ensure safe and proper usage.
Patrick Wagner is an entomology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
