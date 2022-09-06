Soil erosion

Soil erosion in South Dakota during the summer 2022 after a heavy rain event. Note the lack of residual forage.

 Krista Ehlert / SDSU Extension

In a previous article, Five Range Management Principles or Rancher Rules were introduced to help producers make management decisions on rangelands. Each of the five principles will be elaborated on through this article series.

The fourth principle describes the importance of residual forage from a soil health perspective. Residual forage, specifically, is the green, living leaves and stems. In contrast, residue is the dead plant material on the surface or “litter.”

Soil erosion, summer 2022

Additional soil erosion in a field lacking residual forage following heavy rains during the summer of 2022.

