Water intake is critical in ensuring animal health, performance and mitigating heat stress. In general, sheep will drink 1-1.5 gallons of water for every 4 pounds of dry matter (DM) consumed. Sheep need access to fresh, clean water with adequate space to ensure proper intake. Unclean or poor-quality water can negatively affect consumption, subsequently decreasing productivity, health and growth.

Understanding requirements

Ewe water requirements

Gallons of water per day requirements for Ewes according to body weight and stage.

Calculated from NRC, 2007.

Stage Ewe 130 lbs. Ewe 160 lbs. Ewe 200 lbs.
Maintenance 0.60 to 0.82 0.70 to 0.96 0.83 to 1.13
Pregnancy 1.21 to 1.63 1.41 to 1.90 1.67 to 2.25
Lactation 2.02 2.36 2.79

