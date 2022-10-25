Sharp-tailed grouse

Sharp-tailed grouse in Deuel County, South Dakota.

 Alexander Smart / SDSU Extension

I’ve lived in the Great Plains for 30 years and you would think I would be used to the wacky weather we have here in South Dakota. However, each year seems to bring on its own unique challenges.

The recent derecho was a new one for me. I’ve never seen wind like that before and such widespread damage. And now we’ve had two of them in one summer.

