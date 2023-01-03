Bins

Cold and dry air increases winter grain aeration efficiency.

 SDSU Extension

Although we still have several weeks of winter left, don’t forget to check on your stored grain.

Yearly aeration can be of great importance for stored grains, but winter aeration is very efficient due to cold, dry air. Keeping grain cool and dry helps extend storage life and condition of grain while suppressing mold growth and insect activity.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments