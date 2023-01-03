Although we still have several weeks of winter left, don’t forget to check on your stored grain.
Yearly aeration can be of great importance for stored grains, but winter aeration is very efficient due to cold, dry air. Keeping grain cool and dry helps extend storage life and condition of grain while suppressing mold growth and insect activity.
Although average daily temperatures usually remain quite cold through March, keep in mind the daily total solar energy heating on the south side of the bin can be more than twice as much in February than in June (this fact always impresses me). Therefore, grain near the south bin wall may be much warmer than the outdoor air temperature.
Aside from checking bins regularly and running fans if needed, there are a couple storage considerations to keep in mind this time of year.
Cover bin fans when not in use.
Fans go through the chimney effect, meaning as wind moves air into the fan, it travels upwards and affects the grain inside. During snow or rain events, this can cause moisture to enter the bin unnecessarily. Fans are commonly covered with tarps, plywood, etc.
Consider leaving a reminder to remove the cover near the fan switch to help prevent unnecessary damage that could happen should the switch be turned on while the fan is still covered.
Provide an inlet for air near the roof eave and outlet exhaust near the roof peak so warm air can exit the bin.
Several vents at the same elevation can still allow heat to remain at the top of the bin without exhaust at the peak or roof exhaust fans, causing condensation to occur.
Measuring temperature and moisture within the bin weekly or as often as possible is the best way to ensure good grain condition and monitor any mold growth or insect activity.
Grain temperature is best measured at several places along the walls of the bin and near the top surface and within the grain. If you use a moisture meter to check grain by hand, be sure to warm up samples to room temperature in a sealed container for several hours before measuring to ensure accurate results.
It's not uncommon for older bins to be equipped with fans that are actually too small to adequately aerate the entire bin. The following are recommendations for airflow rates from North Dakota State University Extension engineer Ken Hellevang.
Corn
The fan's airflow rate should be at least 1 cubic foot per-minute per-bushel (cfm/bu) and the initial grain moisture should not exceed 21 percent. Start the fan when the outdoor temperature averages about 40 degrees.
Soybeans
Use an airflow rate of at least 1 cfm/bu to air-dry up to 15-16 percent moisture soybeans. Start the fan when the outdoor temperature averages about 40 degrees.
Wheat
Use an airflow rate of at least 0.75 cfm/bu to air-dry up to 17 percent moisture wheat. Start drying when the outside air temperature averages about 50 degrees.
Sunflowers
Natural air-drying for oil sunflowers requires an airflow rate of 0.75 cfm/bu for up to 15 percent moisture. The drying should start when outdoor temperatures average about 40 degrees.
For more information on selecting fans and determining if your fan is large enough, see the University of Minnesota Extensions ‘Fan Selection Tool’ at bbefans.cfans.umn.edu.
Grain storage is certainly nothing new to seasoned producers, but recommendations and best practices have changed slightly over the years. Good storage management is key when using any age or size of the bin. Don’t let the commodity you worked hard to grow become damaged in storage.
This column is based off information from the article “Forecasted Cold Temperatures Can Be Used To Cool Down Stored Grain,” by Adam Varenhorst, Philip Rozeboom, Patrick Wagner and myself.
Happy new year to you and yours! I hope that you all dug out of the snow, and were able to see some family and friends over the past week or two. We enjoyed a nice Christmas with family, and I’m looking forward to another year of watching kids grow — too fast.
Sara Bauder is a forage field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
