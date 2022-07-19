As small grain harvest is underway and we continue to monitor row crops and forages, summer seems to be slipping by. This time of year is always a nail-biter as corn begins to tassel and soybeans flower. Many hay fields in the southeast and southcentral part of the state are suffering from heat and dry weather, making for a poor second cutting in some areas while some growers in the northeast are still struggling with water logging.
One thing that has affected many growers this year is wind injury to corn.
The July 5 derecho storm caused yet another round of crop injury in many areas. Leaning and goose-necking is one symptom that growers may have noticed, another more damaging one is greensnap — breakage of the stalk.
The growth stage of a corn plant can determine how detrimental these issues are to a crop. Due to the variability surrounding storms, management considerations cannot be blanket applied in these cases. At this point in the season, we cannot do much about this type of injury, short of contacting a crop insurance agent.
However, in the coming years, you can consider a few options like planting hybrids with varying maturity groups that will result in different corn fields at different growth stages, choosing hybrids with better greensnap scores, and striving to plant seeds at the proper depth which will help avoid shallow nodal root development. Also, evaluating crop insurance options for elevated risk of wind injury is a viable consideration in managing high-wind risks in corn.
This week, I thought I’d mention some changes and updates. I will be spending some time away from work to be with my family soon as we expect our second child anytime now. During my leave, several of my co-workers generously agreed to write this column in my absence. You will have the opportunity to hear perspectives from various SDSU Extension personnel who will do an excellent job! I’m looking forward to reading their work.
In addition, my job title has slightly changed. I recently switched from the title of “agronomy field specialist” to “forage field specialist.”
South Dakota is one of the top forage-producing states in the nation and this role will help to ensure that we are better serving this area of agronomy. Although my new focus is more geared towards forages than any other cropping area, I still intend to keep this column relevant to what is happening in the agronomy world and cover topic areas that are important to all South Dakota growers.
Lastly, I’d like to promote an upcoming field day that has gained traction since we began hosting it a few years ago. Please join us for the 2022 Forage Field Day on August 4. This field day is a joint effort between SDSU and UNL Extension. It moves back and forth each year from the Haskell Ag Lab near Concord, Nebraska, to the Southeast Research Farm near Beresford, South Dakota.
This year, it will be held at the Haskell Ag Lab, but don’t assume this means it’s not for you! The field day will cover content that is relevant to the entire region — especially south-southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska.
We have put together a full agenda focusing on hot topics:
10 a.m., Cover Crops and Alternative Forages with cover crop plot demo; Dr. Peter Sexton and Brad Rops, SDSU Southeast Research Farm
11 a.m., Nutrient recommendations for Optimized Forage Yield; Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension
Noon, Lunch
1 p.m., Full Season Grazing; Doug Steffen, Crofton, NE producer
1:30 p.m., Raising Crops for Grain vs. Silage; Boadwine Farms, Baltic SD producer
2:30 p.m., A Silage Harvest Management Overview with silage covering demo; Becky Arnold, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
3:40 p.m., Speaker Panel Discussion; all speakers
4:30 p.m., Optional Research Farm Tour with alfalfa seeding rate study and more!
Please RSVP for the event by July 29 if possible for a meal count. Registration is $30 and is available through extension.sdstate.edu/events, or by calling (402) 254-6821. CEUs will be available for certified crop advisors.
Sara Bauder is a forage field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. SDSU Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer in accordance with the nondiscrimination policies of South Dakota State University, the South Dakota Board of Regents and the United States Department of Agriculture. Learn more at extension.sdstate.edu.
