Corn leans after the July 5 windstorm that swept through much of the eastern part of South Dakota.

As small grain harvest is underway and we continue to monitor row crops and forages, summer seems to be slipping by. This time of year is always a nail-biter as corn begins to tassel and soybeans flower. Many hay fields in the southeast and southcentral part of the state are suffering from heat and dry weather, making for a poor second cutting in some areas while some growers in the northeast are still struggling with water logging.

One thing that has affected many growers this year is wind injury to corn.

