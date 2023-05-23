Crop

Despite what many would consider a slow-warming spring, USDA-NASS crop progress reports show that South Dakota is making significant row crop planting progress. As of the 5/15/23 report, corn was 49% planted, long ahead of last year’s 28% at this time, and even ahead of the five-year average of 41%.

By the time you read this, we’ll likely be more around 75% planted and hopefully a good portion of corn will be emerged (8% was reported on 5/15). Soybeans were reported as 29% planted (again likely low by this date), ahead of the 14% last year and 22% planted on average by this date.

