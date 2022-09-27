Dusty day

The lower horizon is a tilled field with dirt and dust in the air beneath the clouds actually blackening out the blue sky near the earth’s surface.

 Anthony Bly / SDSU Extension

Topsoil is geology modified by biology, physical and chemical processes. Without topsoil, our planet would be just rocks and dust with no meaningful life.

We all should know where our food comes from. The thin layer of topsoil covering our earth gives and sustains most life we know. It is basic knowledge that a handful of soil contains billions of bacteria, protozoa, fungi, nematodes and earthworms to name a few.

Gravel road

A gravel road looking into a tilled field with dirt blown into a ditch and onto the edge of the gravel road.

