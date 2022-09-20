Along with many other problems a dry year creates, soybean cyst nematode can also thrive in these dry conditions.
The SCN Coalition wants U.S. soybean growers to understand the risks associated with higher population densities of soybean cyst nematode (SCN) during hot and dry growing seasons.
“Weather can have a tremendous impact on soybean cyst nematode reproduction,” Iowa State University Nematologist Greg Tylka said. “We have data verifying that SCN is worse in hot, dry years. It’s not just because plants are stressed from drought, but also because the nematode is reproducing much quicker, raising population densities.”
Unfortunately, the life cycle of soybean cyst nematode speeds up during drought-like conditions. Because reproduction happens more quickly, more generations are created during a single growing season, which ultimately leads to higher egg counts during fall soil sampling. Here in South Dakota, we would expect to have two to three generations in a normal season.
Due to the current conditions and the expected higher than normal SCN egg production through this season, we would expect the egg counts to be higher and an increased yield loss. This makes fall the perfect time for SCN testing and will help management decisions for the following year.
Fall sampling can be done just prior to harvest, looking at areas within the bean field that appear shorter, less thrifty or areas within a field that are known to already have SCN. After harvest, where your yield monitor was indicating areas within a field lower in yield, would also be a good time for SCN testing.
Managing SCN involves more than just planting an SCN-resistant variety. You need to know your numbers, and for good reason. Nearly all SCN-resistant varieties have the same PI 88788 resistance source. SCN populations are also adapting and reproducing on PI 88788, becoming resistant to the resistance. And as SCN reproduction increases, yield decreases.
Identification is the first and most important step in SCN management.
Soil sampling is a means of determining both nematode presence and population levels. Fall sampling allows adequate time to employ SCN management techniques for the coming year, but soil sampling at any time is useful.
To sample soil for SCN, use a soil probe to obtain 20 soil cores from surface depth to 6 inches deep, ensuring areas such as field entrances, low-yielding areas and along fence lines are included. Larger fields should be divided into 10- to 20-acre sections.
Sampling for SCN can be done any time provided the soil is not too wet, which for many areas in the state is not the case this year, and not frozen so that a spade or soil probe can be inserted down to that 6-inch depth.
Mix the 20 soil cores well and mail or drop off a one-pint soil minimum to the SDSU Plant Diagnostic Clinic at 1451 Stadium Rd., SPSB 153, Box 2108, Brookings, South Dakota, 57007.
Producers can request mailed SCN sample bags by calling 605-688-5545 or emailing SDSU.PDC@sdstate.edu. These can also be found at regional extension centers or county 4-H offices. SCN testing is free of charge to South Dakota producers, courtesy of the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.
Connie Tande is a plant diagnostician with the South Dakota State University Extension and Plant Diagnostic Clinic. SDSU Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer in accordance with the nondiscrimination policies of SDSU, the South Dakota Board of Regents and the United States Department of Agriculture. Learn more at extension.sdstate.edu.
