Cyst nematodes

A cyst can have as many as 300 eggs and from an egg to an adult cyst takes 24-30 days, therefore one egg in one season can give rise to many cyst nematodes.

 SDSU Extension

Along with many other problems a dry year creates, soybean cyst nematode can also thrive in these dry conditions.

The SCN Coalition wants U.S. soybean growers to understand the risks associated with higher population densities of soybean cyst nematode (SCN) during hot and dry growing seasons.

