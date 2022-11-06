It seems too early to talk about breeding if you are a spring calving herd. However, the development phase of your replacement heifers this winter influences how you manage them at breeding.
So the question is — which is more important, pre-breeding or post-breeding nutrition on pregnancy rates of heifers? The answer is both.
The common practice is to develop heifers in the winter with harvested forages in a lot, followed by spring turnout on grass. Another scenario that cattle producers have been experiencing due to drought conditions is shipping heifers off to feedlots to be fed and bringing them home in the spring or a delayed turnout on grass.
Regardless of the scenario, we are focused on getting them on grass vs. the impact on reproductive success. So why does this matter?
Research at SDSU noted heifers losing 3.5 pounds per day the first week they were turned out to green grass at the Antelope Research Station in northwestern South Dakota. While heifers that were developed on grass during the winter, gained 1.9 pounds per day at the same time. The difference between gaining vs. losing could be attributed to the fact the range-developed heifers had experience in foraging and therefore have better grazing skills. So why does this matter?
The typical management of an AI breeding program is to breed them in the lot, then move them to grass. This means post-breeding nutrition coincides with the negative average daily gain — weight loss.
Research at SDSU proves that heifers need to be on a positive plane of nutrition post-breeding to achieve reproductive success. If heifers experienced weight loss post-breeding, a 10 percent decrease in AI conception rates resulted. If you have to turn bulls out in the feedlot, the same situation is true. So why does this matter now?
Have you considered developing heifers on standing forage to avoid the negative impact on post-breeding? At the Antelope Range and Livestock Research Station in northwest South Dakota, research evaluated the effectiveness of developing replacement heifers grazing forages through the winter on reproductive performance and costs associated with developing heifers.
The study compared two heifer development systems — heifers grazing winter range with either dried distiller grains with soluble and heifers fed a conventional supplement and harvested forages in a dry lot.
There were some interesting results from the research project.
Due to the greater than expected gain in the spring — April-May — the range-developed heifers tended to be heavier than the dry lot heifers at the end of the feeding period in May. However, both groups reached their target breeding weights.
Range-developed heifers did not experience the negative plane of nutrition vs. dry lot developed at spring turn out.
And developing on range did not impact reproductive performance.
This study was on winter range. However, cow and calf producers could consider developing replacement heifers on cover crops, standing and windrowed forages, bale grazing and crop residue to improve grazing behavior and feed costs.
Logistically, developing in a dry lot is the only option. If you need to dry lot, turn out heifers to standing forage at least one month before breeding to avoid the negative plane of nutrition during the critical time after breeding.
If you cannot turn out prior to breeding, consider supplementing heifers on pasture post breeding or retaining them in the dry lot after breeding.
Remember, a balanced ration is still required.
Contact a SDSU Extension cow calf field specialist to help develop a ration. For more information on heifer development go to extension.sdstate.edu.
Robin Salverson is a cow and calf field specialist with the South Dakota State University Lemmon Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
