Cow

A calf grazes a swath through snow at the Dakota Lakes Research Farm near Pierre, SD.

 Dr. Cody Zilverberg

Although there is still some snow on the ground, this seemed like a fitting time to talk about alternative grazing opportunities. With rising input costs, swath or bale grazing management systems are often more efficient than other traditional feeding systems.

These grazing systems can be utilized with various crops and improve utilization of forage while decreasing fuel, harvest, and feeding costs and improving soil health. For the purpose of article length, I’ll focus on swath grazing today.

