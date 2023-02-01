This past year was surely another challenge in the weather department for many producers. According to NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information, when combining all South Dakota data since 1895, 2022 ranks as the 30th driest year statewide with average total precipitation of 16.93 inches.
Higher than average winter precipitation boosted this total a bit, with December rated the second wettest on record — just short of 1.40 inches in 1909 — with 1.37 inches of precipitation. September stood out, too, as it was the 10th driest year in the 128-year series, with only 0.59 inches of average moisture statewide.
NOAA’s data also ranked 2022 as the 43rd warmest year, with an average temperature of 45.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Comparing state-wide rankings to 2021, 2022 was drier and cooler overall. However, a look at regional climate information will provide more details.
If we look at different regions of the state, we can see some interesting trends.
In 2022, the southwest region of South Dakota experienced the 18th driest year on record, with 13.60 inches of total precipitation. That is a 3.53 inches drop from “normal” and a decrease in average precipitation from 2021, when the area received 15.45 inches. If you can recall 1989, this region tied in precipitation with its recorded average in ‘89. The region had an average temperature of 47.6 degrees, ranking 41st warmest for the region since 1895, tying with 1977.
Central South Dakota appears to have experienced a fairly average year. The region was slightly short of average precipitation with 17.21 inches in 2022, only 0.28 inches less than “normal,” putting 2022 near the middle of precipitation rankings for the region. The average was likely brought up by a large June rainfall event in Pierre, making a 2.98-inch average regional total for the month. In addition, 1.67 percent of December precipitation made it the wettest December to date for the region. Central South Dakota experienced the 49th warmest year on record, with an average temperature of 46 degrees, tying with 1910, ’23, and ‘83, and 3 degrees cooler than the average 2021 temp of 49 degrees.
Northwest South Dakota experienced the 33rd driest year for the region, coming in with 13.31 inches of precipitation — a 2.39-inch drop from “normal,” similar to 2021’s 13.49-inch average. The average temperature was 44.7 degrees, tying with 1977 and ranking 42nd warmest in 128 years. This was quite a bit cooler than the 2021 average temp of 47.5 degrees, the third warmest on record.
The northeast part of the state saw a total of 21.10 inches of precipitation, putting it right in the middle of the 128-year data set — 65th driest and 64th wettest. December was actually recorded as the wettest to date in 128 years for the region, with 1.73 inches of precipitation recorded. Although wetter than other regions of the state, it was drier than 2021, when the region experienced 23.80 inches of precipitation. The average annual temperature for the region was 41.7 degrees, a tie with 1994, and only 0.2 degrees less than average.
The southeast region of South Dakota had the 12th driest year on record with 17.68 inches of precipitation, the driest since 1989. There were some big precipitation swings in the region, with June recorded as the 12th driest, 1.95 inches, and December as the fourth wettest, 1.89 inches, on record. Precipitation for the year was 5.78 inches below average, the largest departure or difference from the average of any other region in South Dakota. The annual temperature was the 47th warmest on record, 2.6 degrees cooler than 2021 at 46.7 degrees — 0.6 degrees above the long-term average.
We certainly had an interesting growing season this year, with many folks experiencing drought at critical growing season times. However, it appears that a heavy December precipitation trend in some regions may provide spring moisture relief. Although it’s definitely simpler to receive slow summer rains, we will have to be thankful we can make a snowman instead.
Sara Bauder is a forage field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
