Snowman
Sara Bauder

This past year was surely another challenge in the weather department for many producers. According to NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information, when combining all South Dakota data since 1895, 2022 ranks as the 30th driest year statewide with average total precipitation of 16.93 inches.

Higher than average winter precipitation boosted this total a bit, with December rated the second wettest on record — just short of 1.40 inches in 1909 — with 1.37 inches of precipitation. September stood out, too, as it was the 10th driest year in the 128-year series, with only 0.59 inches of average moisture statewide.

