Grazing, especially with cows, could significantly reduce volunteer corn in fields.

Dry weather conditions during the 2021 corn growing season have left their mark on the 2022 soybean crop. Many producers are facing abnormally high concentrations of volunteer corn due to the small ears that did not get pulled into the combine last fall.

While herbicides are available to combat the issue, the lost production in some areas will be noticeable. An alternative to relying on herbicides is the inclusion of a fall grazing program.

Days and rates

Grazing days and daily rate, depending on the corn yield.

At 180 bushels per acre At 75 bushels per acre
Days 34 15
Rate per head, per day 47 cents $1.07

