Drought, hail and the red sunflower seed weevil are among Willie Colson’s concerns for his sunflower crop, which began blooming about two weeks ago.
Despite the hot and dry weather, Colson expects a good yield from his few thousand acres of sunflowers planted between Blunt and Onida in Hughes and Sully counties.
He, however, has been finding the red sunflower seed weevils, a relatively small reddish-brown, crop-damaging beetle.
“This year, they’re not as bad compared to the last couple of years,” Colson said.
George Sperry, owner of Zone In Agronomy in Blunt, believes the red weevils are abundant. The weevil will chew on the developing sunflower seed while sunflowers are pollinating.
“Now is the critical time,” Sperry said. “(They are in) reproductive stages. Weevils come into the sunflowers when they are pretty yellow.”
At harvest, no one wants a partially eaten sunflower seed, he noted.
Once the sunflower is about 80 percent pollinated, then the insecticide treatment doesn’t do any good, Sperry said.
“I’ve seen sunflower heads with 160 weevils on them,” he said. “That’s not normal. A lot have 10 to 20.”
In August 2021, the EPA banned the agricultural use of the insecticide chlorpyrifos, which farmers used to fight off the red weevil. The insecticide has been linked to learning disorders and can cause nausea, dizziness and confusion. Regulators ended residential use of the pesticide, which works by attacking the nervous systems of insects, two decades ago.
The ban has created challenges for sunflower growers.
Other pesticides show a 75 percent kill on the weevils, Sperry said.
“Twenty-five percent are still escaping,” he said. “In agriculture that’s really bad.”
Sperry said Hughes County has gotten more moisture than Stanley County and he expects the sunflowers to bloom for another week.
Sam Ireland, manager of Dakota Lakes Research Farm east of Pierre, said he believes this year’s sunflower crop looks good.
“Sunflowers are good at making a yield even on dry years,” Ireland said. “They are good at extracting water. Most of the acres I’ve seen have a pretty good stand.”
He also talked about the red sunflower seed weevil.
“It burrows into the seed, hauls out the seed and lays babies in there,” Ireland said. “They fall out and emerge the next year and fly into other fields. They are starting to be a big problem.”
Farmers are trying to figure out some practices to mitigate the weevils.
“They’ve been around for quite some time,” Ireland said. “The pressure is increasing with the increase of flowered acres.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
