Drought, hail and the red sunflower seed weevil are among Willie Colson’s concerns for his sunflower crop, which began blooming about two weeks ago.

Despite the hot and dry weather, Colson expects a good yield from his few thousand acres of sunflowers planted between Blunt and Onida in Hughes and Sully counties.

