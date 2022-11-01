Midwestern states fight to eradicate Palmer amaranth

Burning Palmer amaranth weed.

An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.

That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

