Highmore’s Samantha Swanson won Best of Show in the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union Celebrating Life on the Farm and Ranch Photo Contest.
Swanson also took first in the working on the farm/ranch category. Other Central South Dakota winners include Philip’s Dusti Berry in the livestock category and Reliance’s Cody Lafferty for field work category.
Winners received cash prizes.
Swanson was working cattle with her sister and brother-in-law when she took her winning photo of her brother-in-law’s horse taking a drink.
“There is so much beauty out on the ranch,” she said. “Ranching is in my blood. I like seeing the progress and change that happens every day when I’m out with the cattle working.”
Swanson developed a passion for cattle as a child on her family’s cow and calf and feedlot operation near Clark. A tragic accident claimed her dad’s life when she was young and the family needed a fresh start off the farm.
“My siblings and I all remain connected to agriculture,” she said.
A fifth-generation cattle producer, Berry said her camera is covered in dust and grime “because it’s always with me.”
She remains active in her family’s ranching operation and works for South Dakota State University Extension Cottonwood Field Station.
Berry’s winning photo of a cow inspecting her newborn calf is one of a series she took during this year’s calving season.
“Calving is my absolute favorite time of year,” she said. “I knew this cow was ready to calve and capturing a birth has been a photography dream of mine. So, I sat down and watched it all happen.”
Lafferty’s winning photo was taken while helping a friend cut silage in a field north of Kimball.
“As a farmer, I am outdoors and I see a lot of pretty things throughout the day and I want to save them,” he said.
