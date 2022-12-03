Highmore’s Samantha Swanson won Best of Show in the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union Celebrating Life on the Farm and Ranch Photo Contest.

Swanson also took first in the working on the farm/ranch category. Other Central South Dakota winners include Philip’s Dusti Berry in the livestock category and Reliance’s Cody Lafferty for field work category.

