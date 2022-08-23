Swath Grazing
Feed makes up the largest expense of a cow and calf operation. In addition to the initial expense, producers need to consider the storage and waste associated with winter feeding in the northern United States.

As expenses increase and producers evaluate more-efficient management techniques to lower production costs, one alternative may be to incorporate swath, or windrow, grazing. Swath grazing can be utilized with various crops and can improve utilization of the crops for feed while decreasing fuel, harvest and feeding costs and also improving soil health.

