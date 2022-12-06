Clover mites

An adult clover mite, which are harmless to humans and do not cause structural damage to homes.

During the winter months, periods of warm weather can temporarily bring some insects and other arthropods out of their winter hiding places. One of the arthropods that often gets attention is the clover mite.

On warm sunny days, people occasionally report seeing large numbers of these small, reddish-brown mites crawling on the interior walls of houses and other buildings.

