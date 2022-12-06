During the winter months, periods of warm weather can temporarily bring some insects and other arthropods out of their winter hiding places. One of the arthropods that often gets attention is the clover mite.
On warm sunny days, people occasionally report seeing large numbers of these small, reddish-brown mites crawling on the interior walls of houses and other buildings.
Clover mites are sun-lovers, so it’s not surprising that most sightings are around windows or on walls that face south or southwest. A sudden mass appearance of clover mites may alarm some people. However, the mites don’t cause any structural damage and are harmless to humans.
Clover mites are very small in size, measuring only 0.03 inch long. They are red-brown in color, and adults have eight legs with their front pair much longer than the rest.
Clover mites feed on plants, preferably grasses and clovers. They are most common in thick, well-fertilized lawns as such environments are highly beneficial for their populations. Dry conditions are also favored by clover mites, so the current drought could certainly play a role in their abundance.
As mentioned previously, clover mites are harmless to people. They are also short-lived and do not reproduce indoors. However, they are considered a nuisance pest when they attempt to invade buildings in search of overwintering sites.
The simplest form of managing clover mites involves physical removal, such as using a vacuum cleaner to suck them up. It is important to avoid crushing the mites because this may produce red stains, especially on fabrics.
Preventative options include spreading powders like diatomaceous earth, baby powder or baking soda around doors and window frames to prevent entry. It is also important that doors and windows are sealed properly by caulking over any cracks or crevices.
Perimeter sprays may also be used around the external foundation of buildings and indoors if the product label allows. It’s recommended to use a miticide or other product that is specifically labeled for controlling mites. Always be sure to read and follow label directions to ensure the safe and appropriate application of any pesticide product.
Patrick Wagner is an entomology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
