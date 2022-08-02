As wheat harvest gets underway in South Dakota, one of our seemingly annual pests has been observed in wheat fields. Small populations of true armyworms have been spotted in wheat.
Although the populations aren’t large enough to cause immediate action, it is an important reminder to continue scouting wheat up to harvest. True armyworms will not only defoliate wheat, but they can also clip heads when the plants are maturing.
In previous years, large areas within wheat fields have been heavily defoliated by these caterpillars.
True armyworms are migratory pests that start each season in the southern United States. During their northward flight, true armyworm moths are more attracted to fields that contain living ground cover — grass, weeds and early-season crops. For South Dakota, the moths generally arrive during June and July.
Depending on the seasonal migration and their location in South Dakota, one or two generations of true armyworms are possible.
Caterpillars of the true armyworm can vary greatly in color from light brown to dark green or sometimes almost black.
Fortunately, there are some other characteristics that can be used reliably to identify them. True armyworm caterpillars have an orange stripe on each side of their body that runs from their head to the end of their abdomen. In addition, true armyworm caterpillars will have dark bands on each of their abdominal prolegs. The last characteristic is the network of black lines that are present on their orange head capsule.
True armyworm caterpillars are generally not present in large enough populations to be noticed. However, they can be easily scouted for with either sweep net sampling or individual plant observations.
When scouting, the entire field should be examined. If examining individual plants, the threshold is two caterpillars per square yard. Sometimes the caterpillars will be found at the base of the plant or on the soil near the plant.
If scouting with a sweep net, the threshold is 40 caterpillars per 30 pendulum sweeps. Remember, when using a sweep net to walk in a “W” or “Z” pattern through the field.
Caterpillar feeding can reduce yields, especially if the flag leaf is removed prior to the soft dough stage. As plants mature, fewer nutrients are available in the leaves, and the caterpillars will move to the heads to either feed on the beards or cut the stem below the head.
Adam Varenhorst is an assistant professor and field crop entomologist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
