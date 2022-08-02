True armyworms

True armyworms vary in color but also have orange lines running from their head to abdomen and dark bands on each abdominal prolegs.

As wheat harvest gets underway in South Dakota, one of our seemingly annual pests has been observed in wheat fields. Small populations of true armyworms have been spotted in wheat.

Although the populations aren’t large enough to cause immediate action, it is an important reminder to continue scouting wheat up to harvest. True armyworms will not only defoliate wheat, but they can also clip heads when the plants are maturing.

