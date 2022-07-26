Diagram
Hector Menendez

Research and industry development of technology for precision agriculture is now focusing on grazing livestock systems. The basic need for these technologies regarding grazing management is moving from continuous grazing systems with the lowest management level to rotational grazing systems.

However, as described in the Journal of Animal Science by the South Dakota State University precision rangeland team, moving to rotational grazing systems requires additional infrastructure, planning and labor.

