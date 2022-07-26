Research and industry development of technology for precision agriculture is now focusing on grazing livestock systems. The basic need for these technologies regarding grazing management is moving from continuous grazing systems with the lowest management level to rotational grazing systems.
However, as described in the Journal of Animal Science by the South Dakota State University precision rangeland team, moving to rotational grazing systems requires additional infrastructure, planning and labor.
Ranch managers use experience and previous knowledge in the continuous system to determine stocking rates and animal unit months. Climatic conditions such as precipitation and temperature drive forage production, and this information is the minimum that continuous grazing systems will consider or should.
Rotational grazing systems add another layer of decision-making.
Pastures are typically fixed in size. However, electric fences can provide some additional management capabilities by subdividing larger pastures. Regardless, the manager now has increased labor from being required to plan stocking rates and rotation times, physically move cattle, and monitor rotations for forage availability and quality, including the effects of precipitation.
Many tools are available to estimate the level of expected grass production, including a United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resource Conservation Service map available online and updated frequently. However, determining forage availability in pastures is often overlooked because it is time-consuming to measure pasture forage by height — grazing stick — or by clipping plots and measuring weight.
This is where precision technology comes into the picture.
In the context of rotational grazing, precision technology like remote sensing for estimation of forage quantity (pound per acre) and quality (TDN, CP) provides ranchers some idea of what is happening on the field without having to take samples. Of course, the tradeoff is that the level of precision is likely to be less.
However, this is still better than “eye-balling” how much forage is available for two reasons. First, our guesses are usually inaccurate without taking samples and comparing them to our visual observations, meaning the producer has gained experience in evaluating pasture values. Secondly, without some measurement, there is no basis for evaluating change in forage availability from one year to the next. You cannot manage what you do not measure.
A typical response might be, “but I just do not have time to measure forages,” which is a fundamentally fatal error regarding ranch management. From a Systems Thinking view, forage availability is one of the most important and impactful components of the typical cow-calf operation in South Dakota. This means that if you only had one choice to implement a management action, good pasture management — measuring and monitoring — is likely your best option, rather than implementing many different management practices simultaneously.
The other practices, like reproduction, culling, supplementation, etc., are all fundamentally dependent upon the simple question, do I have enough forage, and is its quality adequate for my cattle herd’s needs, such as a cow in late gestation during the winter months.
Consequently, a South Dakota State University Extension program led by Hector Menendez aims to provide a systems analysis for producers to help them evaluate which management strategies are likely to help achieve their long-term goals and avoid unintended consequences. Further, Jameson Brennan is currently leading remote sensing or satellite imaging efforts at South Dakota State University for extensive rangeland systems — precision measurement tool.
However, this is only the tip of the iceberg.
The SDSU West River Research and Extension Center integrates many different precision technologies simultaneously. The integration of these technologies means that the full benefit of the information collected will be leveraged through Precision System Models termed by Menendez 2022.
Precision System Models help take rotational grazing to the next level with virtual fencing and pasture optimization. Virtual fencing allows cattle to be controlled virtually from a computer or phone, overcoming fencing challenges — precision management tool.
Pasture optimization leverages precision data to inform ranchers which pastures are the best depending on management goals. Overall, collecting more data is pointless unless we can effectively use those data to learn more about grazing systems and rangeland livestock, translate that information to increase the productivity and performance of South Dakota grazing operations, and provide a link between industry and producers that provides cost-effective turn-key systems that result in long-term success.
Note the decreased labor under precision grazing gets smaller because precision management tools like virtual fencing and automated supplementation reduced labor time, maximizing the benefits of rancher knowledge and experience, precision technology, and Precision System Models.
Hector Menendez is an assistant professor and livestock grazing specialist with the South Dakota State University.
