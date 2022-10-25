Farmers Loan Relief

Chris Petersen looks at a Berkshire hog in a pen on his farm on April 17, 2020, near Clear Lake, Iowa. COVID-19 has created problems for all meat producers, but pork farmers have been hit especially hard. 

 Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo

The federal government announced a program on Oct. 18 that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by the USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in August.

