According to local experts, a combination of dry weather and warm nights have put stress on plants, decreasing their yields. The corn and soy that comprise the majority of South Dakota’s crops have noticeably underperformed, but not across the state.
“We’re the land of infinite variability, I say. I know that happens in every state, but it seems like it’s mostly the case out here,” Brookings-based SDSU Extension Agronomist Jonathan Kleinjan said.
This year’s weather in South Dakota, historically inconsistent, has seen drought-like conditions in the southeast but an excess of rainfall in the north.
“The southeast and southern part of the state has been pretty dry so pollination wasn’t good, so corn yields down quite a bit,” Jack Davis, a crop specialist working out of the southeastern Mitchell regional center, explained.
Davis has the official job of “crops business management field specialist.” Davis commented, chuckling, that the long title “fills up a card” nicely.
He explained that the job brings him into contact only with the aspects of farming involving money. However, seeing as most everything in farming involves money, Davis’s title translates to wide-reaching expertise.
Davis reported that no single answer can be faithfully given for crop quality across South Dakota because different areas receive different weather. To the east and extreme south near Yankton, Davis said things were “pretty tough” for farmers.
“But if you get north of there, up towards Garretson, that’s all pretty good,” he said. “Then, if you come west just about to Howard, maybe, (rainfall) falls off west of there.”
Davis explained soybeans are in similar trouble as corn, and are in need of rain in the near future. Otherwise, he said, the soy pods won’t fill out to their potential.
“If soy doesn’t get some rain here shortly, they’ll start to go backwards. They’ll lose the bean that’s in there,” he said.
For winter, Davis said farmers are primarily concerned with having enough feed to carry their livestock through the cold. Livestock, Davis explained, are directly influenced by the success or failure of the crops used to feed them.
“If we get a recharge this fall on soil moisture, (farmers) might look into next spring and consider adjusting the amount of cattle they’re trying to carry,” he said.
Davis said he hasn’t heard much from farmers in and around Pierre, but he’s heard suggestions that the wheat harvest was “pretty good” just south of the capital city.
Mother nature, it seems, is unimpressed by state lines. Kleinjan added to Davis’s appraisal, agreeing that different areas experienced different success.
“We started off this year with below-normal precipitation in a lot of areas of the state except, I’d say, the northeast — they got a ton of rain in the spring,” Kleinjan said. “They were so excessively wet that planting was delayed up there, while the southeast has been dry all year. In fact, they’re still dry. Very dry.”
Without knowing the exact figures, Kleinjan confirmed the Southeast’s harvest was particularly bad this year.
“I think they came up with about 30 to 40 bushels less than last year — a solid 30, anyway,” he said, agreeing with Davis that numbers improved moving north.
“Overall, in South Dakota, we’re going to have a below average crop,” Kleinjan said. “But, as Jack (Davis) said, it’s really hard to give one blanket statement. You know, the northeast was so wet in spring even when the rain shut off in other areas. It’s hard to say what the final results are gonna be.”
Kleinjan said that poor crop yields could have ripple effects for the cattle industry, and speculated that some farmers might consider sending their cattle elsewhere to overwinter.
“I’m a crops guy, so talking about livestock is a little out of my realm of expertise. But it does look like we might be short on feed in some areas of the state … there’s really nothing you can do to prepare for winter except get your feed needs lined up for your livestock,” he said.
